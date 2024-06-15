Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Up 67.4% in May

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Airship AI Price Performance
NASDAQ:AISPW opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44. Airship AI has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.19.
Airship AI Company Profile
