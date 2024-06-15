Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lifted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after acquiring an additional 819,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after purchasing an additional 983,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

