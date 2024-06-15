Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

  • On Tuesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

