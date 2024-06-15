Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of ALGS stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.28.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
