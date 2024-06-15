Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Increased to C$84.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

TSE:ATD opened at C$75.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$63.29 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$26.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.03 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.343894 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

