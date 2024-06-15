Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Down 21.9% in May

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 505,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,777,524 shares of company stock worth $47,338,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $25.94 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

