Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Increased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 526.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 862,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,101,040,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $178.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

