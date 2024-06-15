AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Down 7.3%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 58,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 123,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $564.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong bought 25,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AlTi Global news, Director Mark F. Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,772 shares in the company, valued at $967,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 268,790 shares of company stock worth $1,290,301 and have sold 29,725 shares worth $150,063. 22.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

