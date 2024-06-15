Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.92 and its 200 day moving average is $170.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.