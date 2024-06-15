American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $224.65 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

