American Superconductor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 1,141 call options.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AMSC opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.78 million, a PE ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMSC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.