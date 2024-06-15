American Trust Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 777,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $246.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.