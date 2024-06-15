American Trust Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

American Trust trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,924,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $504.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.42 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.39 and its 200-day moving average is $441.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,528 shares of company stock worth $215,768,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

