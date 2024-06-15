American Trust Has $570,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

American Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,892,000 after buying an additional 2,248,179 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 236,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 97,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 188,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 74,191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $43.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.