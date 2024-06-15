American Trust Sells 214 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $3,951,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,067,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $109.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $430.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.80.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

