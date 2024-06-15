American Trust Sells 22,291 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

American Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

