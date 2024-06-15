AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMPGW opened at $0.05 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.