Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 493,046 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 1,177,465 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

