Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at C$46.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$99.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$34.92 and a 12-month high of C$56.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. In other news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. Insiders have sold a total of 55,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,630 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

