Analysts Offer Predictions for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.16 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $151.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.72. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

