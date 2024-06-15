Analysts Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT at $22.89

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The business had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

