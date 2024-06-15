Analysts Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Target Price at $110.17

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWI opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $68.35 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

