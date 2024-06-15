Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) PT at C$38.18

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.18.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEY

Keyera Stock Performance

TSE:KEY opened at C$36.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.95. The company has a market cap of C$8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.96.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.1818182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.