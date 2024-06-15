Analysts Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target at $254.31

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,526,000 after purchasing an additional 89,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $374,530,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,424,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,822,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $264.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $265.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

