Analyzing GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) and Its Competitors

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GEN Restaurant Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% GEN Restaurant Group Competitors -9.01% -451.72% -5.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million $8.41 million 55.50 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors $2.15 billion $247.82 million 27.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GEN Restaurant Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GEN Restaurant Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors 554 4837 6329 322 2.53

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.47%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 4.40%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

