Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

AND has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.43.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$757.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.51. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

