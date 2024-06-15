ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Up 65.9% in May

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the May 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $62.62 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,695.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,277 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,695.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,688 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,863. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.