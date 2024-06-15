ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells $15,950.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $15,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,937.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $16,922.50.

On Friday, April 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $16,947.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Barclays PLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

