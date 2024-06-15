Annette Catino Acquires 15,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) Director Annette Catino acquired 15,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NFBK opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth $53,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 18.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

