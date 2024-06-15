Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its position in Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $212.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

