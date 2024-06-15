AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Shares of APP opened at $77.52 on Thursday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $586,391.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $586,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,726,239 shares of company stock worth $1,477,034,958 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after buying an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

