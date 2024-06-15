Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Shares Gap Down to $137.49

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $137.49, but opened at $132.43. Ares Management shares last traded at $132.55, with a volume of 635,376 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Ares Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average of $128.93.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $2,893,526.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,702,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $2,893,526.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,797 shares in the company, valued at $24,702,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,564,673 shares of company stock worth $211,998,778. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Ares Management by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

