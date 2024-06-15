Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $328.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.59. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $331.75. The company has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,380,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,380,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $303,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,950 shares of company stock valued at $89,972,030. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

