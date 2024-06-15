Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Up 58.1% in May

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Artelo Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

ARTL opened at $1.37 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. On average, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

