Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.56 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on APWC

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.