ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 920,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASP Isotopes

In other news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 9,500 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 546,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,218.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 844,705 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Further Reading

