Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 455,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aterian stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Aterian worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Aterian Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ATER opened at $2.24 on Friday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 42.16% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Featured Articles

