Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Update

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 455,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aterian stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Aterian worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Aterian Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of ATER opened at $2.24 on Friday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 42.16% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter.
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aterian
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.