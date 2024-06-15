Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.93 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

