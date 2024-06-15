Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCP opened at $22.51 on Friday. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Stories

