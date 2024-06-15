Atome (LON:ATOM) Shares Down 2.1%

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56.80 ($0.72). Approximately 38,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 73,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.74).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Atome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -436.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

