ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $873,634.34

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.50 million and approximately $873,634.34 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00002534 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,563.71181697 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.65225052 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $866,627.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

