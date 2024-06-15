Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 260,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,430,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.73.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

