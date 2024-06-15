Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) PT Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,478 shares of company stock worth $16,118,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 124,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

