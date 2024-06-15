Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.89. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $57,105,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,871,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,040,000 after buying an additional 263,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

