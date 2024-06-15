B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 5.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 223,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,288,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.92%.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,253,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

