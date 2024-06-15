Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.