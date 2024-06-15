Bank of America Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $325.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $321.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of RH opened at $229.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.29. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 2.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.