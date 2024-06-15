Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $16.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

NYSE KRP opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 326.67%.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,650 shares of company stock worth $1,348,495. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Featured Articles

