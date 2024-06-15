Barclays Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $136.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $113.90 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 177,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 494.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

