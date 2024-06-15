Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ (BRNS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRNS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. DC Funds LP bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 642,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics comprises 14.8% of DC Funds LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DC Funds LP owned about 1.65% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.
